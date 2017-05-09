Mill to open coffee shop

Diane Parness, general manager at the Mill, said the coffee shop will offer high-end coffee, espresso drinks, pastries and sandwiches.

“We can’t wait to have people enjoy our quick service while grabbing their coffees to go or for them to stay for a while,” Parness said.

The Mill houses a number of local businesses from a yoga studio to a hair salon to a variety of antique and boutique shops. There are chairs and tables in the atrium and Wi-Fi for shoppers and coffee-lovers to use.

Vibes Coffee Shop is set up under the stairs in the atrium and is set to open sometime in May. The shop will be open from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Mill at 615-443-6901.