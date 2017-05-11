Economic leaders to RECon for business

In an effort to promote additional economic development, enhance the local tax base and create new jobs, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board assistant director Tammy Stokes will travel to Las Vegas to attend RECon, the annual global conference sponsored by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

The four-day event will feature educational sessions on retail and economic development issues, engaging keynotes and a myriad of networking and dealmaking opportunities. Last year, RECon’s more than one million square feet of exhibiting space expanded to include 25 professional development workshops with world-class speakers and high–level courses, the Technology Lab, providing a firsthand look at the future of real estate and technology along with a professional development day – providing further ground to bolster ICSC’s estimate that about 50 percent of all industry deals are conceived of or consummated at RECon.

“ICSC’s RECon is an opportunity like no other if you are trying to create or encourage any type of retail real estate development in your community,” Stokes said. “In just four days, we will be able to meet and build relationships with the leading shopping center developers, owners and retailers who may not have otherwise been aware of the economic development opportunities in our community.”

In addition to the public officials who attend the event, nearly 100 cities, economic development agencies and other public sector groups will exhibit at this year’s convention. Public sector groups began exhibiting at the event in 1982 as a way to increase awareness about the development opportunities in their communities.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board’s booth will feature information about Wilson County and its municipalities of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. During the convention, members from Wilson County and its three cities plan to meet with shopping center owners, developers and retailers and highlight why Wilson County is the place to be, Stokes said.

ICSC serves the global retail real estate industry. It provides its 70,000-plus member network in more than 100 countries with resources, connections and industry insights, and actively works to shape public policy. For more information about ICSC, visit icsc.org.