Cracker Barrel to hold third quarter conference call

Company management will discuss financial results for the third quarter that ended April 28.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel’s quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the events and presentations section May 23, beginning at 10 a.m. on the company’s website at investor.crackerbarrel.com. An online replay will be available at 1 p.m. and continue through June 6.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was established in 1969 in Lebanon and operates 643 company-owned Cracker Barrel locations and four company-owned Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations across 44 states.