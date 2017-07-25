Economic group learns from Rutherford chamber

Beth Duffield, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce senior vice president of education and workforce development, discussed the chamber’s Rutherford Works program with the group.

Rutherford Works is a collaborative effort between the chamber’s economic development and workforce development offices that oversee programs and services to help businesses start, grow and choose to locate in Rutherford County.

Duffield said the effort started in 2013 when she invited educators, business leaders and elected officials to visit the chamber to discuss business challenges and opportunities in community.

“I had done some research to know that really our, at that point, four biggest industries growth-wise were manufacturing, health care, information technology and supply chain management,” said Duffield, who said the group later added construction to create their “High 5” areas.

The group made it its mission to create opportunities for success for every segment related to the five areas. One of the biggest programs the group created was Pathways Rutherford.

Pathways Rutherford empowers and inspires the current and future workforce of Rutherford County to become highly skilled and highly employable through four levers. The group matches educational opportunities with high-demand, high-wage jobs in the High Five areas through career exploration, employer engagement, work-based learning and Pathways development.

Each lever featured opportunities for education and connection starting with code camps, career partnerships and career pathway fairs in schools and included conferences, internships, practicums, hiring events and more.

Duffield said one major goal is to help students think more broadly as early as possible, and gain a grasp on what they want to do with their postsecondary choice, although she understands some won’t pursue secondary degrees.

The JECDB also approved the terms of a lease agreement at the Lebanon Municipal Airport’s new terminal during Tuesday’s meeting.

The terms of the proposal include a $33,500 annual lease for the group to exclusively occupy 1,580 square feet of the 9,600-square-foot building for five years. The group would control and schedule use of the conference room, break room and patio.

Utility costs would be included in the lease cost, and the group would provide janitorial services.

The move from its current space on North Castle Heights Avenue is expected to take place in August. The JECDB executive board said the new space would give the group space to potentially add future personnel to concentrate on retail development.

For more information on Rutherford Works, visit rutherfordworks.com/building-tomorrow-s-workforce/programs.