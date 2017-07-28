Strobel joins Wilson Bank & Trust as mortgage president

Strobel has nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage field, the past 15 of them with Wells Fargo Mortgage. Her roles there included regional manager for Colorado, Wyoming and Utah; vice-president of strategic alliances; and area manager for West Tennessee, where she grew a group of 20 lenders to a team of 63 while earning a double-digit market share.

A Middle Tennessee resident for seven years, Strobel previously started new mortgage companies across the U.S. for PNC Bank and Stearns Lending. She has also owned her own mortgage company, First Sovereign Financial, where she served as managing partner.

“We look forward to reaching new levels of service and production under Tonya’s leadership, building on the solid foundation we’ve established over our 30 years as a bank,” said executive vice president John McDearman. “We’re excited about the proven skills she brings to all areas of mortgage, from recruiting talent to improving workflow processes.”

In her new position, which opened following the recent promotion of Amelia Vance to regional president, Strobel will oversee all of Wilson Bank & Trust’s mortgage operations. She will be headquartered at the mortgage center in Lebanon and is also a senior vice president.

Strobel and her husband, Bart, live in Brentwood with their daughter, Mackenzie.

