Several local businesses to close for solar eclipse Monday

“We will lock our doors from 1-2 p.m. in preparation for the total solar eclipse Monday,” said John Bryan, CedarStone Bank vice president and director of marketing.

The bank has a limited supply of eclipse eyewear and official CedarStone Bank eclipse T-shirts available for customers. The souvenir items will be available to bank customers on a first come, first served basis.

“We thought it would be a neat idea to give our customers a memento of the total solar eclipse. These things don’t happen very often, and we believe our customers and employees will enjoy this brief moment in history,” Bryan said.

In addition to CedarStone Bank, all locations of Wilson Bank & Trust will also close Monday from 1-2 p.m. for the eclipse.

Other businesses and organizations that plan to close Monday, according to social media, include:

• Gallaher Eye Care in Lebanon will be closed from noon until 2 p.m.

• Merit Insurance in Old Hickory will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Smile Gallery will close Monday at noon.

• Lebanon Antique Mall will be closed Monday.

• Lee and Lee Attorneys will be closed from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and plans to have an eclipse grill-out in the parking lot.

• Lebanon City Hall will be closed Monday from 1-2 p.m.

• Bluegrass Glass and Mirror will close early Monday for the eclipse.

• The Lebanon Democrat office will close Monday from 1-2 p.m.

• J. Clayborn’s Bakery plans to close Monday at 11:30 a.m. for the eclipse.

• The Lebanon Public Library will be closed from noon until 3 p.m.

Henderson’s Florist will remain open, and will feature a free refreshment station with drinks and snacks set up outside the business. Black magic roses and moon series carnations, which are dark purple, will be for sale for a discounted price.

Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet will have a viewing party from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the lot with free admission, free food and free glasses, while supplies last. The midday 180 radio show on 104.5 The Zone will be there.