Philips to establish business center of expertise in Middle Tennessee

“In today’s economy, global businesses can choose to grow or expand anywhere in the world. More international companies like Philips are deciding to invest and create jobs in Tennessee because of the policies we’ve put into place with the help of the General Assembly,” Haslam said. “Philips’ investment in Middle Tennessee continues our state’s strong growth trajectory and moves us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Philips, a global leader in health technology, will create about 800 new jobs in the Nashville region.

“The Philips brand is synonymous with more than a century of innovation, and today Philips is a global leader in health care with a range of technologies and solutions that are having a meaningful impact on health care,” Rolfe said. “The trip Gov. Haslam and TNECD took to Amsterdam to meet with Philips executives in June confirms that we will travel the globe to recruit exceptional international companies such as Philips. I’m pleased to welcome Philips to the Middle Tennessee region and look forward to the impact approximately 800 well-paying jobs will have on our state.”

Philips will co-locate certain key business functions within commercial operations, customer service operations, finance, human resources, information technology, marketing, procurement, and quality and regulatory at a new center of expertise in the greater Nashville area. By consolidating into one U.S.-based location, Philips can better assimilate current and future acquisitions more efficiently, standardize business processes and systems, and build a strong, scalable organization for the future, while continuously improving its customer experience.

“As a company, Philips continues to innovate and grow – and we need to keep pace so that we can continue to support our partners and customers in meeting the health care needs of their communities,” said Craig Gruchacz, global business services leader for North America at Philips. “The consolidation of our business services will help us to deliver on our continuous improvement goals, with a particular focus on our customer experience, while leveraging the benefits of the growing health technology ecosystem in Tennessee to accelerate patient care.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce praised Philips for its decision to locate in the Nashville region.

“TVA is excited to welcome Philips to the Valley,” said TVA senior vice president of economic development John Bradley. “Helping facilitate new, quality job creation is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to work with our economic development partners to further that mission.”

“We are excited that Philips has chosen to grow in Middle Tennessee,” said Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber. “Having a global leader in health care innovation create approximately 800 skilled jobs in the health technology sector is a sign of the strength of the region’s ability to attract and retain top talent.”

To learn more about a career with Philips, visit philips.com/people.

Royal Philips is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips’ health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs about 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips may be found at philips.com/newscenter.