Affiliated Creditors welcomes Renee Hunt as chief operations officer

“We are pleased to welcome Renee to our team,” said Chad Williams, CEO of ACI. “Her expertise and experience will be especially valuable to us and to our clients.”

Hunt has more than 20 years of experience in specialized health services. She was previously vice president of revenue cycle management with Amerita, Inc. in Irvine, California. Prior to that, she spent eight years as vice president of revenue cycle at Paragon Healthcare, Inc. in Dallas.

A 1987 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Hunt is a native of Lebanon. She volunteers with the American Cancer Society. She is a member of National Home Infusion Association and has been a presenter at the NHIA annual conference.

Since 1981, Affiliated Creditors Inc. has been a partner to health care facilities, health care providers and businesses nationwide to provide “debt recovery” solutions. Located at 176 Thompson Lane in Nashville, ACI has more than 50 employees. Visit affiliatedcreditors.com for more information.