Retirement party held for longtime Wilson Farm Bureau agent

Clients and coworkers alike showed up to celebrate the career and retirement of Parrot, who’s been the agency manager in Wilson County as for 23 years.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” said Parrot. “I’ve made a lot of friends working with the Farm Bureau. I’ve taken it very seriously, and it’s been great to me and my family.”

Parrot’s last official day with the company is Thursday, and he plans to take it easy for a little while.

“I’m going to travel a little bit and just enjoy my family and do some things I haven’t had time to do,” said Parrot. “Then I’m looking at some opportunities in the education area, maybe do some teaching and instructing so, we’ll see how that goes.”