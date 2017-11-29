Ligon & Bobo opens Partee House for events

The Partee House at 233 W. Main St. is now open for anniversaries, birthday parties, baby showers, bridal teas, wedding rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, visitations, memorial services and family gatherings.

“We bought that two or three years ago and we’ve been working on that ever since,” said David Brooks with Ligon & Bobo. “We paved in the back part of it about 50 parking places that can be used for that house or our building either one.”

The Historic Lebanon's 10th annual Historic Places tour will feature the Partee House, as well as Ligon & Bobo's main location.

Dixon Brown and his wife built the historic building in 1891. In 1913, Hardy Fisher Hearn and his wife, Susan, bought the house and lot, and it stayed in their family for the next 81 years.

Hearn’s daughter, Annie Jordan, married Clifton Hearn Partee and had one son, Hearn Partee.

Widowed at a young age, Annie Partee never remarried, and Hearn and his wife, Sarah, lived with Annie until Hearn’s death in 1966.

After Hearn’s death, Sarah lived in the house with her mother-in-law until Annie’s death in 1966. Sarah continued living there until it was sold in 1994.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home bought the house in 2014 and restored many of the original features such as windows, wrap-around porch with decorative brackets, columns and trim work.