Bean named as partner at law firm

Bean was an associate attorney with the firm for the past 15 years and is the leader of the family law division of the firm. She also practices criminal and civil law and has extensive experience in trial litigation and appellate courts. Bean graduated from Cumberland University and received her law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

When announcing Bean’s partnership, founding partner Frank Lannom said, “Melanie has built a respected name for herself in the right way, the way any successful business should be built, with hard work and dedication. We are proud to announce her elevation to partner in the firm.”