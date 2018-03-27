Ryan’s closes doors, will auction off assets

According to a statement from the company’s corporate management, the closure was strictly a business decision.

“[The closure] is in no way a reflection of the hard work of the location’s management or employees,” the statement said. “We appreciate the community’s patronage and hope to serve you at one of our other locations in the future.”

A sign was posted at the entrance informing guests the restaurant was closed and they hope to be serving at another location very soon.

According to Darnell Allen, a spokesman for Auction Nation, the remaining assets at the location will be offered to the general public through a partnership with Auction Nation.

Auction Nation is a nationwide online auction company specializing in commercial business liquidations, relocations and reverse logistics.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the restaurant industry but for patrons and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from the Ryan’s Burret,” said Allen.

All bidding for the items will take place at auctionnation.com and will be open until Thursday at noon. There will be an open house preview Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For full details and a complete schedule of the Ryan’s Buffet Liquidation, visit auctionnation.com.