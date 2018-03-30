Custom Packaging to celebrate its 50th anniversary

Since its inception April 1, 1968, Custom Packaging has been a leader in the corrugated industry with investments in its people, latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, and it remains an active and innovative partner for its customers.

“During this half century, we led the way in the graphics and display business,” said vice president Julie West. “With the installation of our two newest machines, a Bobst 1636NT flexo folder gluer and a digital high-speed six-color Barberán JetMaster 1680, we will remain on the forefront of the graphics and display business. We want to sincerely thank our employees, customers and suppliers who have supported us for so many years. We have been able to remain a trusted partner to our customers through our culture embraced by our employees and the vision and commitment of our managers.”

The company will mark the anniversary throughout the year, which will include a celebration June 9 for employees, family, friends, customers and suppliers. There will be guest speakers, and a Custom Packaging legacy video will be viewed, among other events.

Custom Packaging is a family owned and operated independent sheet plant with locations in Lebanon and Arden, North Carolina. It has been a leader in the manufacturing of corrugated cartons, graphics and point-of-purchase displays for 50 years. With continual investment in equipment, technology and employees, Custom Packaging has built a company with the ability and expertise to help its customers throughout the packaging process. For more information, call 615-444-6025 or visit custompack.com.