Best of Wilson County: Exit Rocky Top Realty C&D Team

The journey began with Mike Cox and his brother in law building custom homes as C&D Custom Homes. As business increased the need for a real estate company evolved and C&D Realty began. Doris Gorman joined the company as their first realtor. Doris Gorman brings to the table years of experience and expertise of buying and selling homes in Wilson County. She is a full time realtor and ready to guide you through all your real estate needs. Several years later Cox’s Construction was formed as Mike Cox continued to build custom homes. Medana Hemontolor joined in as a construction manager.

In 2017 C&D Realty merged with Exit Rocky Top Realty to become an international company with Tom Parham. Exit has brought the latest in technology and exposures to all our clients.

Exit Realty International earned a Distinguished Honoree Medal in the category of most innovative company in North America.

Exit congratulates Judy Cox for being chosen Best Realtor in Wilson County. With more than 25 years of experience Judy is a full time realtor with a proven track record of “Making It Happen” when it comes to closing the deal. She and her daughter, Medana Hemontolor, of the C & D Team are ready to assist. Medana brings more than nine years of experience and an energized work ethic, which always gets the job done. Darlene Johnson recently joined the group and is ready with a real estate background to take care of your real estate needs while Pam Bayer office manager keeps everything running smoothly in the office. The entire team would like to say “thank you” for trusting us with your real estate needs over all these years. We are here to serve this community with professional real estate services above and beyond. As Doris said, “You can buy advertising services, but you can’t buy your reputation. You have to earn it,” and that’s what we as agents at Exit Rocky Top Realty want to always be “people you can trust.”