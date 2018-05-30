logo

Best of Wilson County: Just Box IT

Staff Reports • May 30, 2018 at 8:55 PM

Just Box IT provides clean, dry and secure storage facilities in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon tailored to your individual or business needs. Unit sizes range from 50-300 square feet, and month-to-month notes are available. We offer standard, as well as temperature-controlled units.

 

PACK IT AND PROTECT IT

As a service to our customers, Just Box IT offers high-quality moving boxes and a wide variety of packing supplies at a reasonable price. We can help you with tips on how to pack different types of items.

 

CONVENIENT - VERSATILE - SAFE

Go Green Mobile Storage is a safe, reliable and affordable way to store your goods. It's easy and convenient. Save yourself the stress and hassle of renting, loading and driving a rental truck. Cut your labor time - load and unload only once. Move and store on your schedule.

 

CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE

LEBANON, TN

Just Box IT

680 Tennessee Blvd.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-9912

Fax: 615-453-0779

 

Go Green Storage

680 Tennessee Blvd.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-2288

Fax: 615-453-0779

 

Just Box IT

307 Babb Dr.

Lebanon, TN 37087

Office: 615-453-9912

Fax: 615-453-0779

 

MT. JULIET, TN

Just Box IT

9601 Lebanon Rd

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

Office: 615-754-1235

Fax: 615-453-0779

