Best of Wilson County: Alive Hospice

Alive Hospice Mission: We provide loving care to people with life-threatening illnesses, support to their families, and service to the community in a spirit of enriching lives.

Our services include home and in-patient hospice care, grief support, pediatric care, social services, education for health care professionals, and charity care.

Visit AliveHospice.org or call us (615.784.4555) if you or a loved one needs support. Call or stop by our Lebanon office to learn more.

Alive Hospice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit health care provider.