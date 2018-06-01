Best of Wilson County: Houndstooth Grooming

We have it all under one woof at Houndstooth.

Grooming

Our furry customer will look, smell and feel its very best. Top performance shampoos and conditioners best suited for the condition of your canine’s coat will sure to be used by our certified groomer. We will have as much fun grooming and showing them off to you as you will prancing them about.

Boarding

Your loved pet will be sure to have the best of attention while in our care. A clean, fun, energetic and safe environment is a must with us. Your trusting and secure feeling with the Houndstooth staff during your pet’s stay is central to us.

Doggie Day Care

What a great way for your friend to have fun with us and other pups for a day or half day. Climate controlled facility and fenced secure grass area to romp, swim and slumber. Lots of hugs, praise and toys, too.

Call 615-453-9090 for your tour.