Best of Wilson County: RMA Law

Staff Reports • Jun 5, 2018 at 8:29 PM

Rochelle McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC was established in 1987 when Jere McCulloch and Jody Aulds, partners since 1982, joined their practice with then Tennessee State Senator, Robert (Bob)  Rochelle. 

With a staff of eight, the law firm was located on Lebanon’s town square. By 1993, with addition of attorneys and staff, the firm outgrew those offices and began construction of a new building on the former Castle Heights Military Academy grounds, becoming a leader in the revitalization of the historic campus. 

Now, with 13 attorneys and 22 support staff, Rochelle McCulloch & Aulds is Wilson County’s largest law firm offering legal services in a broad range of practice areas.

109 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN  37087 · 615-444-1433

2745 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 · 615-443-8787

www.rma-law.com

