Everett joins Ducklo EyeCare

“Greg is a talented young optometrist,” said Ducklo. “He previously externed with us prior to going into full practice, and even at that time, we were extremely impressed with his capabilities. We are very pleased to welcome him to Ducklo EyeCare.”

Everett is a full-scope optometric physician, who provides comprehensive eye examinations, including glasses and contact lens prescriptions; ocular disease evaluation, treatment and management; cataract and laser corrective surgery evaluations and referrals; both pre-operative and post-operative care. He completed externships with Ducklo EyeCare and Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun in Knoxville.

Everett is a graduate of the Southern College of Optometry, where he graduated with honors. He earned his undergraduate degree in biology, with a concentration in human physiology, at Middle Tennessee State University. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

Originally from Atlanta, Everett and his family live in Wilson County.

Ducklo established Ducklo EyeCare in 1978 at 2114 Elliston Place in Nashville. The services of Ducklo EyeCare include comprehensive eye examinations, contact lenses and contact lens care, detection and treatment of eye injuries and diseases, diabetic eye exams, dry eye treatment, cataract and refractive surgery consultation and co-management and treatment and management of ocular diseases, along with the latest trends in eyewear. Visit duckloeyecare.com for more information.