Lebanon woman named vice president of Sony Music Nashville

The Miami native came to Nashville in 1992. She worked at the Miami Herald and was a part of a Pulitzer-prize winning team that reported on the Gulf War in 1991. She also briefly worked at CNN’s Miami bureau.

When she came to Lebanon, she said she had a thirst to learn about her new career venture.

“I remember being green and not knowing the industry but knowing that’s where I want to be,” she said.

Pearl, who graduated from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, said, “returning to Sony has been, on a different number of levels, not what I was expecting.”

She noted that the similarities of working for Sony in the early 1990s and now are “surprising. It’s still about the music. It’s still about helping people achieve their dreams, which is a really exciting thing for me to be a part of again. That’s honestly the reason why I decided to go back.”

“There’s something really special about helping somebody who has a dream and a vision of who they want to be as an artist, and me working as hard as I can to help them achieve that vision. That’s still there. It’s very central to what they do as a label.”

Pearl reports to Allen Brown, senior vice president of media and corporate communications, in creating media strategies, national opportunities and exposure for Sony Nashville’s roster of artists.

Brown also came back to Sony after she was away for a number of years.

“I’m such a big fan of Allen Brown’s,” she said. “I respect his abilities and who he is as a person. I respect how he’s conducted himself in this industry for as long as I’ve been in it. He was one of the first people I met at Sony when I first started and now coming back and working for him, is remarkable. He just does everything with integrity and heart, and I relate to that. That’s a motivator for me, and so I consider myself very fortunate.”

Pearl has worked at Sony and Asylum record labels, the Nashville Network, the Country Music Association and for herself at Wendy Pearl Public Relations.

From that experience, she said she’s learned a lot over the years.

“Having been in this industry for 25 years, I’m still the sum of everything I’ve ever learned,” she said. “But I’m also glad I haven’t lost my enthusiasm for music. And so, while I still have the same passion for country music, I have the experience of being at the CMA, which had major TV properties with the CMA Awards, the CMA Country Christmas, and the CMA Festival Music Special. But, I’ve also been an independent publicist, so I understand what managers and artist camps are looking for.”

Pearl said, “Where I’m strongest, is being a collection of all that experience and bringing it t bear to help other artists achieve their goals.”

In welcoming Pearl to the team, Brown said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Wendy Pearl in various capacities for many years. She embodies all the facets of a fierce advocate, exceptional written communication skills, strong musical context, a great sense of who artists are and why they matter, a tireless work ethic and strong relationships with the media, business community and fellow publicists. I am confident she will contribute depth, unbridled enthusiasm and distinction to the department and contribute on a high level to achieving our label groups’ goals.”