Jennings named CASA advocate of the year

Wilson County CASA has recruited and trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children for the past 29 years. The annual award is given to an exceptional volunteer who goes above and beyond, as well as challenges and pushes the envelope, according to Cathey Sweeney, Wilson County CASA executive director.

The organization named Jennings as Lebanon CASA Advocate of the Year for her dedication to the program and to the children who come to the attention of CASA through the court system.

Jennings has been a volunteer advocate for more than three years and an advocate for 12 children during that time, as well as donated many hours of her time – and countless miles – to the organization.

“Wilson County CASA depends on volunteers like Debbie to fulfill the role of a court advocate for children who are navigating the court system as a result of being abused or neglected,” Sweeney said.

Children come to the attention of the Department of Children’s Services as a result of reported abuse or neglect and are routed through the court system where a CASA volunteer may then be assigned to advocate for the child.

Volunteer advocates remain on the child’s case for the duration that they are before the courts.

Sweeney said Wilson County CASA currently has 60 volunteers, but more are always needed.

Contact the CASA office at 615-443-2002, or visit wilsoncountycasa.org to find out how to become involved or to make a financial contribution.

The next training session is scheduled to begin in June.