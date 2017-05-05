Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 a Cure is Saturday

The event, organized by Makenzie Matthews, is part of the Ride for Kids initiative, which raises money to support children with brain tumors. The community is invited to get a car wash and donate funds.

Matthews was diagnosed with a malignant tumor called medulloblastoma three days before her eighth birthday. After a 12-hour surgery to remove the tumor, she woke up blind and unable to walk, talk or use her left arm. The right side of her face was also paralyzed.

Matthews went through six weeks of radiation treatment to her brain and spine and nine cycles of chemotherapy. She had intensive physical and occupational therapy in addition to speech therapy.

Now, she has been cancer-free for more than eight years. She is a junior in high school, is going to prom and has her driver’s license.

In 2011, Matthews went to her first Ride for Kids, and she was moved to try to help the cause, Her first fundraiser was in 2012, and she has held Makenzie’s Car Wash each year since.

To date, Matthews has helped raise almost $60,000 through the annual fundraiser. Hundreds of cars have been washed, as well as police vehicles, ambulances, motorcycles, fire trucks and a helicopter.

Each year, Matthews has raised more money for the cause. In the first year, she raised $3,001. Her identical twin sister, Madison, donated the last dollar so that the total would be more than $3,000. In that first year, Matthews was the second-highest individual fundraiser.

In the ensuing years she would raise $9,134.14, $10,185.48, $15,333.49 and $16,995 last year. Each year, she was the top individual fundraiser.

This year, the goal is to raise at least $13,000. On Friday afternoon, she had already raised $4,215.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit pbtf.convio.net/goto/kenziescarwash4acure.