Lantern Lane Farm’s Healing and Horses is Thursday

Actress, entrepreneur and author Jennifer O’Neill will be emcee for the event, which will include musical guests Kyle Stallons, Brittany Kennell, Jen Whitson and Gerren Fish, as well as a silent auction, a Blue Moon Barbecue-catered dinner and special appearances by therapy horses, Dollie and Dream.

O’Neill currently shares her love of horses with others at her equine-assisted Hope and Healing Hillenglade in Nashville.

“It’s a perfect fit, and we’re so excited to announce that Jennifer O’Neill will appear as emcee for Lantern Lane Farm’s annual fundraiser,” said Ralph Cook, executive director of Lantern Lane Farm.

The event will be held on a sand floor arena, so attendees should dress appropriately.

Lantern Lane Farm provides equine-assisted counseling services. Counselors tailor their approach according to each need. The farm also offers equine-assisted psychotherapy and equine-assisted learning in conjunction with traditional counseling, which enables individuals to gain insight about themselves and others through interactions with horses.

Individual seat tickets may be purchased for $100, and table sponsorships may be purchased for $1,000. For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit lanternlanefarm.org.