St. Jude dream home winners announced

The winner of Nashville’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway said she was surprised and honored to be one of the hundreds of winners across the country to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are in complete shock,” Manfredi said.

“We are so overwhelmed. We never expected to win,” said her husband, Isaiah.

The couple donates to St. Jude each year around Christmas. Alyssa Manfredi was inspired to get a ticket when she heard radio personality Bobby Bones sharing about the giveaway on The BIG 98.

“They said the house was in Mt. Juliet, and when we first moved from Pennsylvania three years ago, Mt. Juliet is where we really wanted to live,” Alyssa Manfredi said. “So I figured it would be good way to support St. Jude.”

Estimated to be valued at $450,000, the single-family home was built by Signature Homes and is in the Jackson Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet. The home is about 3,300 square feet and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a custom playroom and gourmet kitchen.

Not only does the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefit the new homeowner, but also the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalwho are battling cancer and other deadly diseases.

For the past 27 years, St. Jude has given away more than 450 houses and raised more than $370 million in ticket sales, making it the largest single-event fundraiser for the hospital.

It’s because of programs like this that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

The construction of a home would not be possible without the support of the community and loyal sponsors, including WZTV Fox 17, Signature Homes, The BIG 98, Two Rivers Ford, Ashley Homestore, Crowe Horwath and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane.

“We’re excited for the winners Alyssa and Isaiah, and pleased that this program has and always will be a win-win for everyone involved,” said Tyler Belcher, from Signature Homes, builder of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. “Fundraisers like this one allow St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to continue striving to find the answers to save every child with pediatric cancer or other life-threatening diseases through its lifesaving research.”

Those who reserved a ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway or attended the open house could enter to win additional prizes. For a complete list of winners and prizes, call 800-746-6713 or visit dreamhome.org.