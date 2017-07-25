College Hills Church of Christ to hold annual School Store

College Hills Church of Christ will hold its annual School Store on Saturday. The school store’s goal is to assure Wilson County children will have the needed school supplies when school starts Tuesday.

Jim and Annabelle Robinson, who are past educators themselves, want to help ease the worry about paying for school supplies. They have led the ministry since it started in 1996 with the help of College Hills Church of Christ members and donations. They seek to help low-income families or anyone in need.

The school store will offer the free, necessary school supplies. The free supplies will include items such as backpacks, spiral notebooks, pencils, paper, crayons, glue, three-ring binders, folders, scissors and more. There will also be some school clothes available. Members of the church donate a majority of the items.

The Robinsons expect more than 1,000 children and their parents to participate in the School Store. The items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade from Byars Dowdy Elementary School, Carroll-Oakland Elementary School, Castle Heights Elementary School, Coles Ferry Elementary School, Sam Houston Elementary School, Southside Elementary School, Tuckers Crossroads School, Walter J. Baird Middle School, Watertown Elementary School, Watertown Middle School and Winfree Bryant Middle School are invited to participate.

College Hills Church of Christ is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The parking lot will open at 6 a.m. to guests for early lineup. The doors will open at 8 a.m., and the store will remain open until 11 a.m.