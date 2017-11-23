Wilson Warriors Breakfast to raise money for veterans

The event raises money each year to pay for the inscription of veterans’ names on the service walls at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza.

“Veterans who can afford the $100 cost of inscription are asked to pay for the addition of their name, but there are many veterans who are financially strapped, elderly deceased or have no family to help add their name,” said Rita Wilson, a representative for Wilson Warriors. “The Wilson Warrior Foundation is committed to ensuring that a lack of funds does not prevent a county veteran’s name from being placed on the memorial to be honored, remembered and recognized will into the future.”

The breakfast is open to the public and costs $25. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or at the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association before the event.

“It’s a great place for kids to get a sense of patriotic Wilson Countians,” said Wilson. “When their school class visits the Memorial Plaza or museum, they will feel a sense of inner pride, knowing they took part in adding a veteran’s name to the memorial walls of the museum. We look forward to having breakfast with you while you step in and stand up for Wilson County’s history.”

According to Wilson, there are several thousand Wilson County veterans both living and those who have died who need to be identified and have their names inscribed on the memorial wall.

“We can all help by enjoying a great breakfast and hopefully identifying a veteran to the Wilson Warriors to ensure a lasting legacy,” said Wilson. “Freedom is not free, and Wilson County has a long history of patriotic citizens who raised their right hand and put their life on the line to protect our freedom. This has gone on in Wilson County since before it was a county, all the way back to the Revolutionary War. This historical tradition of sacrifice and service deserves to be remembered and visible for current and future generations.”

For more information, contact Wilson County Veterans Services director Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460 or mcphersonm@wilsoncountytn.gov.