Chicken dinner feeds the masses

At 226 University Ave. in Lebanon near the Cumberland University campus, the center offers seniors a meeting place where everyone knows everyone else and all are treated like part of the family.

The event served as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and the money raised from this year’s turnout will go to pay for insurance on the building.

Volunteers with the center started preparing the meal at 6 a.m. Several lunches were packed up and delivered at about 10 a.m. to locals who couldn’t make it to the event.

At 11:30 a.m., attendees filed in for the in-house dinner ended at 1 p.m.

The center is constantly upgraded as money permits, so the annual fundraiser meal is important for an organization that doesn’t receive government funds. It holds several events through the week, such as bingo, singing and live music.

The center also accepts donations of goods that can be used by the seniors such as bread for the seniors to take home. Organizers are always looking for ways to make the center better and attract more members and guests. But what the senior center really excels at is making everyone feel like part of the family in a time when many seniors can feel isolated.

“Thanks to all the volunteers, and a big shout out to Rhonda [Fautt], our cook, because she did do a lot,” said Joyce Simms, one of the event coordinators. “We had great volunteers. Everything went well; I think it was a success.”

Anyone who missed Friday’s chicken dinner may still make a donation of goods or money to the center.

For more information about the Cedar Senior Center, call 615-444-0829.