Jim Jewell: Christmas on the mountain

Most likely when you read this, we will be in the air somewhere between the Southwest corner and Tennessee.

This will mark our 23rd Christmas in Tennessee out of the last 24. Those celebrations were mostly on the mountain north of Chattanooga, with four in Lebanon when my mother was too ill to make the three-hour ride between Lebanon and the Duff residence on Signal Mountain.

I cannot imagine a better Christmas setting than my sister’s home. Todd and Martha Duff do it up right.

The fireplace in the family room is a rock monument climbing up from the hearth about 20 feet to the cathedral ceiling. It seems the fire underneath the stockings hung with care is always ablaze. The Christmas tree in the corner stands about nine feet tall and is decorated just right by Todd, not too overdone, but just right.

Martha has a collection of Christmas music boxes throughout her home. She also has an ample supply of nutcrackers, Christmas art, and a door decoration that invites you into a warm and festive setting.

There are chocolate chip cookies galore, and she is continually filling up the Santa Claus cookie jar sitting on the kitchen counter. The aroma from the kitchen sucks me in. I can’t wait to see what Martha has next. Of course, the big dining event is the Christmas dinner, turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, cheese grits, cranberry orange casserole and vegetables.

I will eat too much, but not enough to keep me from having boiled custard, a family tradition handed down over generations. Sometimes there were squabbles over which Prichard woman made the best boiled custard.

I cannot leave out the jigsaw puzzles. Each year, on a small table in the corner of that beautifully decorated family room, a jigsaw puzzle of 1500 pieces or more and insidiously difficult sat in its box defiantly. My mother, Martha, and Maureen would wander by, occasionally finding a piece to fit and proclaiming their brilliance. My father and I would work laboriously, sometimes staying after all had gone to bed. As Sarah grew older, she began to assist and by three or four years ago, she became the expert. Somehow, some way, there was always at least one piece missing when we finished.

Sarah is now so good, she completes two puzzles each Christmas (with a little assistance).

Then there is the Christmas Eve midnight service at the Signal Crest United Methodist Church. There are carols and short sermon and a beautiful bell choir playing carols. Each person entering the sanctuary is given a small candle. The lights are dimmed and the candles lit when the last carol is sung. I think that carol is “Silent Night.”

———

Maureen and I spent our first Christmas apart: Maureen was in San Diego, and I was aboard the USS Yosemite in the middle of the Indian Ocean, anchored in Diego Garcia’s lagoon. The next Christmas was in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the two of us and our newly acquired friends, Frank and Jan Kerrigan. For the next seven years, our Christmas was with Maureen’s family in the Southwest corner.

When Ray Boggs, her father, passed away in 1992, I suggested a Christmas in Tennessee.

She said, “We’ll try it once.”

We stayed with my parents in Lebanon before traveling to Chattanooga before Christmas. Sarah, at three, and Maureen loved the Christmas magic.

On Christmas morning, it snowed, maybe 3 inches. It was Sarah and Maureen’s first white Christmas.

When we boarded our plane back to the Southwest corner, Maureen was quiet for a moment, and then whispered to me, “We are coming back…every year.”

And so it has been.

———

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, but there is always some sadness. We remember those whom we hold dear not being there with us. My parents were an indelible part of my Christmases for almost a half-century. I will always miss their love and laughter in the holidays. There are other friends and family whom I always miss. As December moves slowly toward our trip, I keep thinking of those folks not there.

But Christmas on Signal Mountain is a magic place where you can leave aside your sadness and rejoice in the season. Celebrating the birth of Jesus in a beautiful way.

Merry Christmas.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.