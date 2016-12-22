Michael Spalding: Complete Tennessee must work for all Tennessee students

That is why I founded nonprofit Equal Chance for Education college scholarship program in 2014. And it is why I believe the recent launch of Complete Tennessee, a nonprofit organization advocating for increased college attendance and completion, is a critical step toward changing the lives of students and building a 21st century workforce in a state where only one-third of adults hold a college degree.

Complete Tennessee Executive Director Kenyatta Lovett promises “tough conversations” with state leaders to improve college attendance and graduation rates. If we want to meet the goals of Drive to 55 – a statewide push to ensure that 55 percent of Tennesseans have a college degree or certificate by 2025 – those tough conversations must include the heartbreaking reality that Tennessee maintains an economic barrier to education for thousands of high school graduates.

I am talking about students who moved to the U.S. from other countries – often as infants – and have known no home other than Tennessee, but who are not citizens. In Tennessee, those young people, known as DREAMers, are not eligible for in-state tuition or financial aid, which usually means they cannot afford college.

I first had that tough conversation when I saw a young friend denied opportunity for higher education because of her legal status. She had moved to Nashville as a three-month-old and completed high school with an outstanding academic record, but her bill at Nashville State Community College would be more than four times the in-state tuition. So I helped her family pay for college, then I founded ECE, to send Tennessee students to college without regard to race, religion, or nation of birth.

This fall, ECE sent 91 scholars to Trevecca, Cumberland, Belmont, Lipscomb, Watkins, and Fisk. And, we are adding at least 40 students next year, including 20 in Memphis.

In ECE’s first three years, we have a 100-percent retention rate, and our first three graduates have landed seats at law school, medical school, and in the accounting department of a local health care firm.

ECE is fortunate to receive significant financial support from TheDream.US, the nation’s largest scholarship provider for DREAMers, co-founded by former Washington Post publisher Don Graham. And we attribute much of our success to a network of volunteer mentors, who provide career guidance and assistance with non-academic events.

Ultimately, however, ECE owes its success to the hard work of motivated scholars and their families, who seek out education because they know it has power to change their lives.

So, as Complete Tennessee Leadership Academy convenes working sessions across the state, let’s have this tough conversation: When only about one-third of Tennesseans hold an associates degree or higher, why does our state continue to pose financial barriers to motivated students?

If we really want more Tennesseans to complete a college education, a good first step would be to make college available to all Tennessee students – no matter where they were born.

Michael Spalding is founder of Equal Chance for Education and a retired Nashville physician.