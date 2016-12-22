Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down: Keith Edmonds group delivers Christmas

Thumbs up to architect firm Kaatz, Binkley, Jones & Morris Architects. New Leash on Life staff received an early Christmas present this week when it realized the architect firm behind the Joy Center waived the group’s service fees. New Leash executive director Angela Chapman said the group received a Christmas card from the architect’s firm Kaatz, Binkley, Jones & Morris Architects, Inc. “In that card there was what we thought to be an invoice for their services. It looked like an invoice until we read more closely. The page enclosed was to let us know that they had decided to donate their service rather than charging us for their services,” Chapman said. Jason Morris, project manager with KBJM Architects, said designer Kathy Richards helped motivate the group to do the good deed.

Thumbs up to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet and its Mother’s Toy Store on Saturday. In partnership with Toys for Tots, the Mother’s Toy Store provided 723 children with toys and 245 families with food baskets. In all, 311 families were served through the effort, according to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet director Sherry Bilbrey. The Mother’s Toy Store was at Mt. Juliet Middle School on Saturday and served children up to 16 years old and special needs children up to 21 years old who live in west Wilson County. Each registered child received a package of one age-appropriate large gift, two medium gifts, two small gifts and stockings stuffers. Bilbrey said the effort was much appreciated and helped a lot of families in need, but it also depleted Big Brothers’ available resources. She said anyone who wanted to donate to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet could do so by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1513, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 or calling 615-202-6084 or 615-641-0577.

Thumbs up to Keller Williams realtor Janelle Holst, who called on the community to help a Lebanon family better their conditions during this holiday season. She said the family – mother and three children – all suffer from myotonic muscular dystrophy and intellectual disabilities, as well as the mother’s dementia. Myotonic muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. There are fewer than 200,000 cases of the disorder per year in the country. The disorder has no cure, but treatment helps with symptoms. Holst said the family does not receive benefits or assistance and has never applied for help from the Muscular Dystrophy Association. If anyone would like to donate or volunteer, contact Holst at 615-424-0770.