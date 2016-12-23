Andy Reed: How big are bowl games?

An institution once limited to the best of the best is now so glutted, teams two games under .500 are being drafted to play to fill all the slots.

Playing in and winning the Rose, Sugar, Cotton and Orange bowls used to be a big deal. Winning what used to be called the Weedeater Bowl? Not so much - unless you’re Vanderbilt or North Carolina State in a game in which the loser will be saddled with a losing record and the winner with a winning one.

Defenders of the bowl system used to say if there were a playoff, the bowls would be devalued. According to Alabama coach Nick Saban, that’s exactly what’s happening.

For some time now, coaches have been leaving their schools, either voluntarily for a better job or, involuntarily by being fired within days of the end of the regular season. An assistant usually coaches the bowl game while the successor is watching from a suite or the comfort of his living room, just waiting to take over as soon as the team returns home.

Now, some star players are doing the same thing.

LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffery, both running backs who were Heisman Trophy candidates the last couple of years, have also left their teams before the bowl games to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. They cite what happened to Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith last year as why they’re not taking chances on potentially losing millions of dollars this year. Smith tore up his knee in last year’s Fiesta Bowl and saw his draft stock plummet to the point he was unable to play for the Dallas Cowboys this season. It’s still up in the air whether he’ll ever regain the form he had just over a year ago and, thus, increase his earning potential during the short window of a potential career.

For his part, Smith says despite what’s happened, he’d do it all over again and play in the bowl game.

Miami coach Mark Richt calls the early trend of star players skipping bowls as “sad”.

I tend to be in that camp. But I’ve read plenty from pundits who follow the game much more than I who see it as a good business decision, calling most bowls meaningless exhibitions.

I wouldn’t go that far. This discussion is showing that bowls mean different things to different people. Getting to a bowl game is still a great accomplishment for the majority of teams, coaches, players and fans.

But actually playing or coaching in the game? Not so much for those few with big dollar signs waiting ‘round the corner. The fact most bowl games are played several weeks after the end of the regular season doesn’t help.

In the big scheme of things, most bowl games don’t mean much. As an illustration; several games have already been, or will be played with interim coaches on the sideline as the head coach of record this year has already moved on to his next gig. Same for coordinators and other assistants who are moving on.

There’s one big exception — Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who won’t officially take over at Florida Atlantic until after the Crimson Tide has played its final game. Why? Because the Tide is in the playoff, and the playoff is important. It determines a national champion. And a national championship is the only thing really important in the minds of some, which is unfortunate.

Our world has gotten small enough we’re not as focused on local accomplishments. Locally, we may be interested in a Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State or Western Kentucky in bowl games. But on a national scale, it’s all about the four-team playoffs. The others are just chaff.

Look at what’s happened with high school football in Tennessee, and I suspect nationwide. TSSAA crowned eight state champions earlier this month and will hand out nine next year. All other teams either lost their final game or failed to qualify for the playoffs.

There used to be lots of high school bowls, including games at Lebanon and Watertown. Been to any high school bowls lately? Me neither.

It may take a few generations, but college bowl games, for better or worse, may be doomed to the same fate as soon as ESPN can find other programming to fill these three weeks at the end of the year.