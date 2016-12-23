John McMillin: Reflecting on new program’s success in 2016

With a few days off from the office, I’m left to think about what’s happened over the past year. Since this isn’t about me, I’ll keep my remarks centered on United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, and one program in particular we started this past summer.

It was a good year. In the past 12 months, we asked for and received help from about 100 various volunteers to help with several traditional events. Our staffers worked with other nonprofits and local business leaders to assist with baby showers, as well as our own stuff the bus events, job fairs and our first venture into hosting neighborhood mini libraries.

Looking like an overgrown birdhouse at times, it seems somewhat surreal to work with today’s technology while pitching these mini libraries to community leaders.

Still, we are finding there is something uniquely desirable about having a book rather than reading one online. Are we nostalgic? Maybe, but in recent checks of the various mini libraries we’ve installed with the help of some incredible local volunteers, we’ve noticed that we are refilling the small structures on a very regular basis.

Allow me to talk about volunteers for a moment. Making the mini libraries possible happened only with the generous financial help of Depends; any self-led program can only be attained if you have the money to operate it and we are grateful for Depends’ support. The small structures were cut and assembled at Home Depot in Lebanon with help from their incredible crew and store manager, as well as a few local volunteers from the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Target in Mt. Juliet, residents of Cedarcroft, children and counselors from Empower Me Day Camp, as well as MTEMC employees who helped with more decoration, collecting books and even boring holes to install the libraries.

In creating the mini library program, our main audience, at first was children, but anyone could borrow, take or donate a book within the system. Now, we are finding that the libraries tend to empty quickly and that’s just fine with us. It signals a thirst to us for reading and for knowledge. Although most of our mini libraries are set up with only children’s books, some have anything from bibles to how-to books and even classic literature.

Although we want to install more mini libraries throughout our service area, for now we have the structures located next to some day-care facilities and public housing neighborhoods with more planned to be installed soon.

It’s easy to imagine that, just possibly, we’ve helped created a new generation of readers. Hopefully, this thirst for reading is more than a comfort, although that’s good, too, we hope that we’re inspiring people to read to learn, to acquire more knowledge and put that knowledge to work here.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.