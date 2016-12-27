Xavier Smith: Cheers, jeers to 2016

The Good

Olympics

This summer’s Olympic games provided plenty of memorable moments for sports enthusiasts as the United States continued its dominance over the rest of the world.

U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, finished his career with 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold. The fastest man on the planet, Jamaican Usain Bolt, continued his dominance at the 2016 games as he captured gold in the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4-by-100 meter races in Rio. The world-record holder in those three races finished his career at the games.

Gymnast Simone Biles, competing in her first Olympic games, captured four gold medals and five overall. It had been more than 30 years since a woman captured four gold medals in a single Olympic game.

Music

This, by far, was the best year for music that I have ever experienced. The industry’s heavyweights dropped classics, while several artists who otherwise would have gone unnoticed reached new levels of exposure and entered into music’s mainstream.

Just take a look at the Grammy Awards nomination list for a small glimpse into the brilliance released to the world this year. Artists pushed the boundaries and fused different genres and generations together to bring a year full of new music that pays homage to the past.

The Bad

Deaths

The running joke (almost truth at this point) on Twitter and social media is that 2016 is taking all of our idols. Although there are still plenty of celebrities, leaders and personalities left on the planet, it’d be hard to deny the number of legends who died this year.

Artists who redefined masculinity – Prince, David Bowie – as well as some of our most beloved television and movie personalities – Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder, Carrie Fisher – took us all by surprise.

Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Jose Fernandez, Pat Summit and Craig Sager headlined the deaths in 2016 that rocked the sports world.

The Election

Regardless of which candidate you supported this year, I think it’s safe to say this election exhausted us all. Every day, there was a new headline about either candidate and not to mention the cruel and demeaning behavior exhibited by people on both sides of the isle.

In 2016, I believed we, as a society, had taken numerous strides forward in regards to how we treat each other as humans, but if the election did nothing else, it showcased the work still left to be done in this country.

It was a year filled with ups and downs, but, personally, it was one of the best years of my life and I want to sincerely thank every single person involved that made it happen.

See you in 2017.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat.