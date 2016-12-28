Francis McGeaughay: From Montana mountains to a Tennessee oasis

Now, suddenly, you are a caregiver.

For 18 months, you cooked, cleaned house, washed clothes, changed the linen often, dressed and undressed her, helped put in her dentures. While she was in the hospital, you sat by her bed and watched the jewel of your life lose her luster. She no longer acknowledged your touch. At five in the morning, you held a hand that gradually grew cold. It’s at that point that everything stops – and you know you are alone. Everything dries up. Nothing refreshes.

My four children talked about their father’s future. They saw a once vital man worn out yet stubbornly holding onto the past. We build walls to keep memories alive and precious.

One daughter who lived in Mt. Juliet has often said, “Dad, if you ever need a place to live, my door is always open.”

Tennessee? Absolutely not. Montana is my home. You take my house, my furniture, my memories. I have nothing but the clothes on my back, a black Labrador and a car. Now where do I go? The answer kept echoing softly in my head. Tennessee. But my mind kept screaming back, No. The Titans always lose.

Near the end of June 2016, the big bird set down at Nashville International Airport. Mount Juliet was going to be my new home … but if I didn’t like it, I could return to Montana.

No chance. I am here to stay. I want to introduce you to an oasis in the desert where broken hearts, aging bodies and memories of days-gone-by can draw life from a fresh spring at the edge of life’s journey – the Mt. Juliet Senior Center.

My daughter has always said, “Dad, you never met a stranger.” Well, one of those nice ‘strangers’ showed me around the city. I settled back in the front seat of the car. We went by the Mt. Juliet Senior Center and my hostess said, “You need to go there. It’s a great place to get to know people.”

Later on, I drove by the center a few times then stopped in. A couple of women were sunning themselves outside the back door. I asked if this was the Mt. Juliet Senior Center. With a Tennessee twang, one of them said, “Right through that door.” Inside I met another lady and asked her where the office was. “Follow me and I’ll introduce you to the staff.”

I entered the larger dining area in my blue jeans, western shirt and my Montana 10-gallon hat. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by the director and some of the staff asking where I’d come from. Soon I was taking a tour of the facility and learning about all its programs. I was surprised how instantly comfortable I felt. These people were warm and friendly.

This was indeed an oasis for some people like me – folks who were lonesome, friendless, grieving, hurting, needing to find a place to get a cool drink of respect and understanding. From day one the staff called me by name often accompanied with a little hug.

Because of my poor hearing, when I asked what the annual fee was, I thought I heard $400. I thought that was quite reasonable. After all, that modest fee included exercise programs, dancing, a choir, music lessons, art class, theater troupe, pool room, card rooms, table games, a computer room, knitting and sewing class, Bible study and on and on. Then there are the one-day bus trips to special entertainment and athletic events for a small fee as well as seven-day bus trips.

However, it was unbelievably reasonable when I learned the yearly membership wasn’t $400 – it was $40.

If I was privileged enough to do a commercial for the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, I would say without hesitation that this is the place where you get a happy hug, a sincere handshake, a hearty laugh and activities that meet the needs of any senior.

I recommend the MJSAC. If you are new to the community or have lived here all your life, come and check us out. We would love to have you join us at the ‘Oasis’ for a fresh look at life. You won’t be a stranger when you walk through the doors because I or a lot of other nice folks will greet you.

And those nice folks will become good friends before you leave that day.

Francis McGeaughay is a regular at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Call the center at 615-758-9114.