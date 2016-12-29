Michael Potts: Prayer for the New Year

The New Year is spread before us much like the blank pages of a journal.

Revelation 21:5 is a hopeful verse for the New Year – “Behold I make all things new.”

The newness of a receiving a second chance and the opportunity for grace, renewal, and hope makes the celebration of the new year a time of inspiration.

Here is a prayer for the New Year:

May God make your year a happy one.

Not by shielding you from all sorrows and pain,

But by strengthening you to bear it, as it comes;

Not by making your path easy,

But by making you sturdy to travel any path;

Not by taking hardships from you,

But by taking fear from your heart;

Not by granting you unbroken sunshine,

But by keeping your face bright, even in the shadows;

Not by making your life always pleasant,

But by showing you when people and their causes need you most,

and by making you anxious to be there to help.

God’s love, peace, hope and joy to you for the year ahead.

— Author unknown

Wishing you and yours all God’s best in 2017.

Michael Potts is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.