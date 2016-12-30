Jim Hawkins: Check out annualcreditreport.com

— Robert Orben, comedy writer and head speechwriter for Gerald R. Ford

The three major credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – are required by federal law to provide, on request, a free credit report every twelve months to every consumer.

U.S. consumers can go to annualcreditreport.com to obtain and review their free credit reports. This free website helps consumers make sure their credit information is correct, and helps guard against identity theft.

Q. What about those commercials for free credit reports?

Most Americans have probably seen or heard television and radio commercials with catchy music and lyrics encouraging consumers to get their “free credit report.” Beware. These commercials send customers to for-profit websites

Many people have complained that they have been “ripped off,” or taken advantage of, by these catchy commercials. They ordered what they thought was a free credit report with no strings attached. When they gave their name, address, and credit card number in order to get their “free credit report,” they did not realize that they would also be charged from $14.95 to $19.99 per month for “membership” on a continuing basis.

Here’s a consumer tip. Visit annualcreditreport.com and start the free process. You will not be charged. You can receive one free credit report every 12 months from each of the nationwide CRAs. You can order all three credit reports at the same time, or order one now and others later.

If you order all three at the same time, you can compare them. On the other hand, if you order one now and others later (for example, one credit report every four months), then you can keep track of any changes or new information that may appear on your credit report. The key is to start the process. If you discover an error on any report, there are directions on how to request a free correction.

James B. “Jim” Hawkins is a Tennessee general practice and public interest law attorney. This column represents legal information, and is not intended to take the place of legal advice. All cases are different and need individual attention. Consult with a private attorney of your choice to review the facts and law specific to your case. Please call 615-452-9200 to suggest topics for future columns.