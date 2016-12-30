Nancy Evins: How about those New Year’s resolutions

One of mine this year is not to get excited, exasperated or frustrated with the hands Bobby Wolff writes about in his national syndication. It’s true he says he is not as interested in the correct bidding and wants to manage that South plays all the hands, but his main point is the way to play the hand.

I’m not sure which is more exasperating, the strange bidding or the fact that I seldom can figure out how he knew the hands can be played when I am looking at all four hands and can’t and certainly would not know how to play it correctly when I see only mine and the dummy. It is really pleasant when I get it from the first. I’m sure that has happened at least four times in the past four or five years.

This is one that really bugged me.



According to Wolff, this is how the bidding went in a 1996 tournament in London.

Wolff says he was playing South with Bob Hamman as North and they had some sort of bidding that allowed Wolff to open the hand with one heart. Gasp.

Then West passed, and Hamman bid two hearts, and all passed.

Wolff seemed quite pleased with this but I would have thought that all other North/South partnerships would find a two-spade bid much better.

I cannot imagine any team of the past or present who would open one heart with South’s hand.

In my world, as South, I would have opened one diamond with my partner bidding one spade. I would have to bid one no-trump then, despite no stops in clubs. Partner understands that I must bid again when he changes suits, but now can show five spades and four hearts by continuing with two hearts.

I now know his distribution and would raise spades with three really good ones. And the bidding would stop there.

As usual with Mr. Wolff’s bidding, South, once more gets to play the hand, and it is difficult for West to find a good lead.

If North is playing two spades, East is on lead and though he knows there are eight cards in hearts combined, may have the nerve to open with the king of hearts and then play the ace, indicating a doubleton in hearts. He would then lead the king of clubs with West signaling his delight with a high club and if East is on the ball, he would underlead his queen so that West can get in and take the queen of hearts. Then West would lead another heart for East to trump.

That sets the hand, three hearts, one ruff and two clubs.

I really would like to know what system Wolff and Hamman are playing to decide to open a terrible four card major. But who can argue against success?

