Dads2dads: Imperfect children are in our midst

We can fall into this expectation trap with our children. It’s easy to stare into the compelling eyes of a new baby and think, “Ah, perfect.” As captivating, faultless and filled with limitless possibility as that child is, the adorable bundle, just like the rest of us, is imperfect.

The pressure of perfection

It may be hard to think of your baby in these terms. Yet, expecting our children to be perfect can create enormous stress on both parent and child with measurable consequences into the future. Too often children suffer from the pressure of perfection, the call to match the unrealistic images projected upon them. Likewise, parents may push too hard. In both cases, the outcome can be hurtful, even damaging.

Bumps along the way

We certainly want our children to work hard, succeed, and be strong, capable, caring upstanding individuals. But we also think it is important to prepare them for a life that will consist of struggle as well as joy, challenge as well as success, disappointment as well as victory. We all know life is not a string of successes, an endless list of “wins.” We are all familiar with loss, disappointment, and detours along the road. The success of our children is more assured when they have a realistic grasp of what is important, an understanding of their capabilities, and an awareness of and preparation for the various trials that life will present.

Worthy of love, wired for struggle

Brene Brown, professor at the University of Houston, has captured this idea well when she says, “We perfect, most dangerously, our children. Let me tell you what we think about children. They’re hardwired for struggle when they get here. And when you hold those perfect little babies in your hand, our job is not to say, ‘Look at her, she’s perfect. My job is just to keep her perfect -- make sure she makes the tennis team by fifth grade and Yale by seventh.’ That’s not our job. Our job is to look and say, ‘You know what? You’re imperfect, and you’re wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging.’ That’s our job. Show me a generation of kids raised like that, and we’ll end the problems, I think, that we see today.”

So when we look into the eyes of our children, we need to see the wonderful people they are, recognize their capabilities, and endorse their value. As we look forward to a new year, let us show love to our children by respecting their uniqueness and celebrating their potential. Let’s also expect and prepare for the inevitable imperfections that define all of us as humans.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.