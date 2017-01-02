Jim Jewell: New Year with a difference

I will fix my mother’s black-eyed peas and cornbread for New Year’s Day, but we are not planning more, certainly not watching a ball float out of the sky into Times Square.

Our country and the world will see major changes in this coming year. Some claim they will be good for us. Others are fearful the changes will be the worst thing that could happen. As it has been nearly every year and certainly every post-election year, the changes will not be as good as some hope nor as bad as some fear. The changes will be something other than predicted by everyone. It has always been that way.

For me, I plan to ignore all of that as much as possible. Oh, I will keep up with changes as they happen, but one of my resolutions – made every year but which I plan to actually keep in 2017 – is to avoid comment on such things. There are enough people doing that.

In just more than two weeks, Jan. 19, I will turn 73, and Robert E. Lee will hit 210. Old Bob can’t do much about 2017, but I can. I intend to. Now is the time to think about my contributions in the coming year.

One of my greatest complaints about the way we do things is not applying what we should have learned from the past, or to use the old saying “throw out the baby with the bathwater.” Now is when we should consider the past before moving forward. So before I start my planning, I’m considering my past.

Perhaps this is because I missed Lebanon again this trip, and I truly missed being home.

I am one lucky old man. I was born in Lebanon. I was raised in a place relatively isolated from the rest of the world. For those of my generation, we were raised in a glorious vacuum. We could actually believe what we were told by parents, teachers, pastors and other adults.

In this wonderful world of not knowing then what I wish I didn’t know now – to paraphrase Bob Seger in his song “Against the Wind” – I think of those who impressed me growing up.

Of course, my teachers, family and friends of my youth were influential, but there were others.

J.P McDowell, owner of McDowell Cadillac and Oldsmobile on the corner of North Maple Street and West Main Street was a supporter extraordinaire of sports in Lebanon and someone I always admired. Charlie Lloyd, who was a major player in the life and growth of Lebanon, and my first interview for WCOR during the 1966 elections. H.M. Byars, my father’s closest friend and co-owner of Hankins, Byars, and Jewell, is the guy who taught me how to drive a standard transmission as well as many other things. Of course, Jim Horn Hankins himself treated me like a son. Bob Padgett, owner of Padgett Motor Company and next door neighbor was just a wonderful man who introduced me to golf and allowed me to watch Buffalo Bob and Howdy Doody on the first television in the neighborhood.

Bob Spain, the Methodist minister for most of my youth and a close friend of my family through the rest of their lives, was a major positive influence on me and remains an important friend. Jimmy Nokes, owner of Nokes Sporting Goods at the top of East Main Street and also a huge supporter of Lebanon athletic teams, was one of the friendliest people I have ever met, was the sponsor for my Little League team, and was the father of a good friend, the next Jimmy Nokes who continues to be a best friend.

As I write, it occurred to me it is impossible to list all of the Lebanon folks who were influential in my growing up even if I have excluded family and teachers. I am at the end of my column length restriction, and I haven’t even begun to list the women, nor come close to including all of the men.

It seems I have my work cut out for me in future columns.

And in the 1960s, who was that small man who walked up and down West Main Street, and other streets, I’m sure, in the summer with a walking stick and wearing a seersucker suit with a straw boater?

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.