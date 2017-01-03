Ruth Correll: Strategic herd cutting to extend feed supply

Beef cattle producers have three basic choices for adjusting: purchase additional hay and/or feed, reduce cattle numbers or a combination of both. Locating additional feed can include buying hay, buying commercial feed, buying commodity feed, leasing more pasture or paying for custom grazing in locations with more forage.

The following information from Justin Rhinehart, UT Extension beef specialist, will focus on strategically reducing the number of cattle consuming limited hay and feed resources.

First, it is important to be decisive, confident and proactive when adapting to drought situations. The two most helpful approaches for being confident that early herd reduction is not a mistake are to accumulate the best science-based information that is available and to look at the situation as an opportunity to improve the core genetics of the herd.

Even though the need to reduce herd numbers, especially in the face of a down market, is stressful, viewing it as an opportunity to weed out poor performers can provide confidence in future profitability and sustainability when environmental and market conditions improve.

Approach strategic culling to extend feed resources with your objectives in mind and make a list of priorities that each cow in the herd needs to meet for the herd to reach those objectives. For commercial production, efficiently producing pounds of saleable product – pounds of calf weaned per cow exposed – is the most likely production objective. After setting the objectives and priorities, systematically evaluate each animal in the herd to liquidate the least valuable animals first.

• Sell open cows: A cow that will not calve in the next calving season is consuming profit every day. Pregnancy checking and marketing open cows is the most logical step for reducing pressure on limited feed resources. This will also present the opportunity to move from year-round calving to a defined calving season. Or, if you already have a calving season, it can be an opportunity to make that season even tighter. Taking this opportunity now can lead to more efficiency and profitability in future years.

• Sell marketable calves: For year-round calving herds, consider marketing claves that are old enough to wean. Removing older claves will free up the forage or feed they are consuming as well as the additional feed their dams are consuming to support late lactation. The revenue generated by selling older calves and open cows can be used to purchase additional hay or supplemental feed. Herds with a defined calving season will have more flexibility to market the entire calf crop depending on when the reduction needs to happen.

• Sell poor producers: This is another area of opportunity in the face of an otherwise stressful situation. If feed resources are still short after open cows have been removed from the herd, begin marketing cows that are bred but calve late or are marginal producers. Having records to identify cows that consistently wean a light or unthrifty calf is a great place to start. Then, consider selling thin cows that will require more nutrients to increase body condition during the dry period to calve in ideal condition – at a body condition score of 5-6. Give each cow an evaluation for indications that they will not last for several more years. Check the eyes for early stages of cancer eye and sell them before they are no longer marketable. Mouthing each cow to estimate age and their ability to graze effectively can help you decide if they will maintain productivity for several more years. Evaluate the feet and leg structure to make sure they will remain sound.

Check the udder for blind quarters or teats that a newborn calf will not be able to nurse. Taking an opportunity to cull cows with poor disposition will improve both safety and overall herd performance.

Another opportunity that drought provides is to reconsider your overall approach to stocking density and grazing management. If drought situations are going to be more frequent and persistent, being more flexible by reducing the number of cow/calf pairs and adding a stocker component to the farm enterprise can be a good long-term strategy.

In other words, use your calf crop as the “flex point” rather than selling and restocking cows each time a drought occurs. In that case, fewer cows are maintained but calves are retained longer after weaning when grass – growing or stockpiled – is available. But, when drought limits forage availability, calves are sold soon after or at weaning to relieve stocking pressure without selling as many cows.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions.