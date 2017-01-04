Jake Old: Broken strings are the worst

Music stores will sell you a single string when you only need to replace one, which is handy if your string breaks during regular business hours. Otherwise, if you have a spare set, you’ll have to split up a set of six.

Because of this, I know a lot of people who will just switch out all of the strings when they break one. This is practical if it happens when you’re playing by yourself, but if you’re with other musicians – and especially if you’re playing a gig – nobody wants to wait the extra time for you to get all the strings wound, stretched and tuned.

Also, I’m not particularly good at stringing a guitar. Don’t get me wrong, I can get the string on there properly to where it will keep tune. I just tend to be slow and deliberate.

Despite my complaints, I don’t actually break strings that often. The only times I’ve broken strings have been when the strings are older, and need to be replaced anyway.

Except once.

I was playing music with a group of friends at a very small venue in Murfreesboro. We were playing some original songs, so I was definitely within my comfort zone, and it was not particularly aggressive music, so it shouldn’t have been a strain on the strings. Also, I had changed the strings just less than a week prior.

We started playing a country-blues song that had a run through the D string on the guitar throughout the chorus of the song. And by a run, I mean several notes strung together to transition between the chords I played. Pun intended?

The first time I went into that run, my electric guitar made an awful howling sound, as if the broken string physically hurt the guitar. I didn’t have to look. I could feel the empty space where the D string was supposed to be.

We were a three-piece band. Along with myself on the guitar, we had a bass player and a drummer. When I was unable to play the melody the way it was supposed to be played, the song became significantly more boring. I improvised a little by doing a different melody on the strings I had, but it wasn’t good.

After we finished the song, I tore into a spare set of strings I had in my guitar case and started to replace the string as fast as I could. It only took a couple of minutes before I had it tuned up and ready to go.

I don’t know how true it is, but the story I’ve always heard is that Eric Clapton got the nickname “Slowhand” after changing a string on stage. It took him some time to change the string, and the audience started a slow handclap.

When I was first learning guitar, if you told me I would be in a situation where I was just like Eric Clapton, I would have all but sold my soul to live it. Except, as it turned out, it was not quite the Eric Clapton moment I wanted.

The drummer in the band, who is a fellow guitar player and was familiar with the “Slowhand” story, thought it would be funny to start a slow clap and get everyone in the room to join in it. It was a barrel of laughs.

In the end, we resumed playing music and finished out the set, and had some fun doing it.

Sure, I had to hear that awful sound the string made when it snapped and I had to change the string with the pressure of fives of people staring at me, but at least I came away with a pretty good story.