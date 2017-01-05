Sinclaire Sparkman: Backpacking at Falls Creek Falls State Park

The June heat was sweltering and we arrived at the trailhead in the afternoon. A late start for a 12 mile trail, but with a couple of camping spots to choose from along the way we figured we could make it to the first one just fine.

Twelve miles may not sound like too much of a big deal to the more experienced hiker, but for amateurs like us it was a long stretch of trail ahead.

Compared to the Upper Loop Trail, it is the more scenic of the two overnight trails and includes a gorge, multiple swinging bridges, Piney Falls, Cane Creek Falls and of course, Fall Creek Falls. There are two campsites along the trail, campsite one at three miles in and campsite two at the halfway point of six miles.

Our first challenge came with actually finding the entrance to the trail. Our confusion began when we went to put in our permit for overnight camping at the Betty Down Nature Center. The nice man behind the counter pointed us to a nondescript place across the road from the parking area for the backpacking trails, which is located in a grass lot next to a retired maintenance building.

Wanting to trust the nice man at the nature center, we disregarded the wooden sign at the actual trailhead and began searching across the road for an entrance to the trail. We encountered two other hikers with the same issue, and probably lost another half hour before we finally checked out the sign and saw our mistake. The beginning of the trail crosses the road, but the trailhead is located next to the sign.

After finally setting boot on the trail, the sun was well on its descent toward the horizon. We figured campsite one would be the best option in the interest of having enough daylight to set up camp and gather firewood.

The first three miles of the trail are a piece of cake. The only thing to mention for the first three mile stretch besides the beautiful, dense greenery is a few minor inclines.

We made it to campsite with plenty of time to set up camp.

The lone male in our group of three was sure that he knew exactly how to gather firewood and start a fire. Since he had grown up in Lawrenceburg and had that country boy flare, my female companion and I assumed he would be fine on his own. To our dismay, he came back to the campsite proudly bearing a freshly cut sapling, which is probably the worst thing to start a fire with. After this we took turns gathering from a downed tree that had long since dried out.

As the next day dawned we prepared for the final nine miles of trail ahead of us. After the cakewalk of the first three miles we figured it would be no trouble. Unfortunately, we were wrong. About one mile into our second day trek we encountered the gorge. The gorge is not long mile-wise, clocking in at about 1.5 miles, but it is definitely the most difficult and rewarding part of the Lower Loop Trail.

The descent into the gorge is riddled with loose rocks and roots. It can be pretty slow going to the untrained hiker trying to avoid a tumble with gravity. At the bottom of the gorge there is a fire pit and a flat spot to camp next to Cane Creek. It is not an official campsite, but would have been the perfect spot to stop after our late start on day one.

A swinging bridge then takes hikers to the upward portion of the gorge trek. Going up the gorge is mostly rock scrambling. It’s a step below rock climbing minus the ropes, and can be pretty strenuous with a pack full of overnight gear. Also, few trees line the ascent, so trail markers are few and far between.

We eventually found ourselves at the top of the gorge, panting from the heat and exertion. It is a short distance to campsite two from leaving the gorge. Campsite two is definitely my goal for the end of day one on my next backpacking journey at Fall Creek Falls. There is a water pump with cold, clean water and a large open area, perfect for a starry night.

After the gorge, there is not much else to conquer about this trail. It’s mostly flat after splitting off from the Mountain Bike Trail and scenic. Piney Falls comes first and provides a good spot for a rest, although it is mostly hidden behind trees in the summer months.

After that, it’s another two and a half miles to Fall Creek Falls. The 256 feet high is one of the highest in the Eastern United States, and the overlook here has gorgeous views of the rest of the park as well as the falls.

The final waterfall along the Lower Loop Trail is located right next to the nature center and provides a great spot for swimming during the summer months.

After making it back to the nature center we were beat from the unrelenting summer heat, conquering the gorge and seven miles of trail hiking. Temperatures were somewhere in the upper 90s, and with about 40 pounds of gear the exhaustion was setting in for the group. I bet we could have made it the last two miles back to the grass parking lot, but we were lucky enough to hitch a ride with a nice elderly couple that gave us Bibles and the opportunity to cool off in the air conditioning.

So far, the Lower Loop Trail is the farthest I’ve hiked in two days. I did learn a lesson, too. Hiking in the winter months is much less exhausting.

