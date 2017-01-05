Tim Johnson: Dissecting foreign policy and the Bible

Should America, or any other nation for that matter, choose its allies and foreign policy decisions based on biblical prophecy?

There are just shy of 200 countries in the world today; the Bible only mentions a handful of these. Also, many of the nations named in the Bible no longer use their biblical names; one needs to compare Bible time maps with current ones. Modern Jordan, for example, was split into three separate nations in biblical times. Southern Jordan was Edom, the central part of the country was Moab, and northern Jordan was Ammon. Therefore, when we read prophetic passages of Edom, Moab and Ammon, we know unless there is a significant change in today’s maps, these passages refer to modern-day Jordan.

Israel is by far the Bible most referenced nation. God promised Abraham that all the nations of the world would receive a blessing through his descendants through Issac (Genesis 12:1-3; Romans 9:7; Hebrews 11:18).

God promised Abraham and his descendants an area of land (Genesis 15:18-21; Numbers 34:1-10). The ground stretched from the Euphrates River in the northeast, down to the Jordan River, across the Sinai to the “River of Egypt” (some believe the “River of Egypt” to be the Nile while others believe it to be the Wadi). The current borders of Israel are less than half of what God has promised them.

Through the Old Testament Israel’s relationship with God was like a roller coaster. They would follow Him, turn to other gods, follow Him, turn to other gods, back and forth all the way through. The nation’s overall rejection of the Messiah led to the destruction of Israel by the Romans in 70 A.D.

Since God knows the future, He was aware that this would happen and prophesied that Israel would rise from the dead and become a nation again (Ezekiel 37). That prophecy was fulfilled in 1948. Israel will be a leading player, if not the primary player, in nearly every end time prophecy. God will fulfill His promises to Israel.

What about other nations? What are in their futures according to the Bible?

Psalm 83 and Amos chapters 1-2 describe an invasion of Israel and its result that has yet to take place. Israel suffers a surprise attack from Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank. Under the current political climate, this could take place after a 2-state solution or because of the lack of a 2-state solution. But, nonetheless, the attack comes.

The attack is devastating. Fire “shall devour the palaces of Jerusalem,” indicating the government of Israel may be wiped out. According to Psalms and Amos, the invaders are all destroyed by “fire.” Israel is the last man standing but is severely weakened and possibly without a government. This battle could be the springboard for the Antichrist to step in and be the hero with a solution to this mess, bringing about the seven-year treaty, which is the tribulation period (Daniel 9:27).

While Israel sits under the protection of the Antichrist and thinking all is well another coalition is brewing for an attack on God’s nation. As prophesied in Ezekiel 38-39, Russia, Iran, Turkey, The Ukraine, Sudan, Ethiopia, Libya and some of the former Soviet states will pour down into Israel. God steps in and miraculously defeats the invading hoard (Ezekiel 38:21-23), but the Antichrist will take the credit, forcing the great showdown between God and Satan.

If we believe the Bible to be true can we separate our beliefs from our actions? If we believe it is wrong to tell a lie, cheat on our spouse, or murder someone because the Bible tells us so, is it not wrong to do these things?

If God says He will bless the world through Israel and that Israel is the center of Biblical prophecies yet to be fulfilled; is it not in our best interests to be friends with Israel? On the other hand, with the Bible being true and it giving us a list of nations that will invade Israel in the future; should we not tread carefully when dealing with these countries?

It appears there is far more involved with our foreign policy than Israel building settlements.

Preacher Tim Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Ind. Email him at preacherspoint@gmail.com and visit preacherjohnson.com.