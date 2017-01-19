Preacher's Corner: The ‘elephant’ in the room

He should not be dismissed, nor should he be magnified. He is also known by other titles such as Satan, the serpent, deceiver, etc.

The scriptures tell us a lot about this evil enemy of God like what his strategy is to stop the work of God, to discredit the Son of God, to doubt the word of God, and to devour the people of God. I will give you references from the Bible to look up throughout this column.

The great reformer Martin Luther reminds us of a great truth, “Do not forget that the devil is God’s devil.” What he means by this is that the devil was originally an angel created by God Himself. The rebellion is given vivid detail in Ezekiel 28, where the prophet compares the arrogance of the king of Tyre with Satan’s pride and in Isaiah 14, where that prophet Isaiah compares the king of Babylon to Satan.

Here is a summary of his history. He tempted Eve (Genesis 3:1-6), tempted Jesus Christ (Matthew 4:1-11), perverts God’s word (Genesis 3:1 and Matthew 4:6), opposes God’s work (Zechariah 3:1), hinders God’s servants (I Thessalonians 2:18), hinders the gospel (Matthew 13:19, 38-39; II Corinthians 4:4), ensnares the wicked (I Timothy 3:7; II Timothy 2:26), deceives the nations (I Kings 22:6-7, 19-23; Revelation 16:14 and Revelation 20:7-8), disguises himself as angel of light (II Corinthians 11:3), contended with the angel Michael (Jude 9), instigated the fall of humanity (Genesis 3:13-24), seeks to devour people (I Peter 5:8), accuses God’s people day and night (Job 1:6-12; Job 2:1-6; Revelation 12:10), once possessed the power of death (Hebrews 2:14) and is said the whole world lies in his power (I John 5:19).

Satan is called the anointed cherub (Ezekiel 28:14), the prince of this world (John 16:11), the prince of the power of the air (Ephesians 2:2), the god of this age (II Corinthians 4:4) and Beelzebub, the chief of the demons (Luke 11:15). Jesus acknowledged the reality of the Devil when He walked on this earth in Matthew 4:1-11; John 12:31; John 14:30; John 16:11; and John 8:44 to name a few places.

Jesus said in John 10:10 that the Devil has come to steal, to kill and to destroy us – but He came to give us life and give it to us abundantly. One of the critical revelations God gives us is that the Devil has a strategy to keep us from forgiving one another (II Corinthians 2:9-11).

I leave you with encouraging words of victory over this powerful foe. James 4:7 says, “Submit to God. Resist the Devil, and he will flee from you.” In I Peter 5:8-9, it says, “Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls about like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. But resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same experiences of suffering are being accomplished by your brethren who are the world.”

Remember that God wants His people to be prepared, not paranoid.

John Hunn is pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.