Jim Hawkins: Discussing body donation in Tennessee

Occasionally one hears of a friend or community member whose body was “donated to medical science.”

This became more meaningful to me after my parents each made such a donation.

Q. Where can a person arrange to donate his or her body to medical science?

In Tennessee, there are five medical schools:

• University of Tennessee in Memphis

• East Tennessee State University in Johnson City

• Meharry Medical College in Nashville

• Vanderbilt University in Nashville

• Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate

Each school has its own anatomical bequest program – or, in other words, a body donation program.

Q. Should I put my wish for my body to be donated in my Last Will and Testament?

In a word – “no.” Instead, a person who wishes to be a body donor for medical education must make a body donation arrangement while the donor is still living and in sound mind.

One can search online using the name of the school and “body donation” and easily find that school’s anatomical bequest program.

Q. How does a body donation program work?

The donor completes the necessary donation agreement papers, and returns the papers to the medical school of choice. The body donation program will then approve and register the donor, and send contact instructions.

Important: The donor should advise his or her loved ones and primary care physician of the body donation agreement. Once death occurs, then the body donation program should be called right away.

A special body transport team will be sent from a registered funeral home. That funeral home will follow the medical school’s instructions and prepare the body for transport to the medical school. After about 24 to 36 months, the medical school will arrange for a respectful cremation, and then return the ashes to the next of kin designated by the donor.

James B. "Jim" Hawkins is a Tennessee general practice and public interest law attorney.