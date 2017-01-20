Life in the Golden Years: Now is the time

There is right time for everything. We have all had our fill of sorrow, which has brought us pain and tears. This is inevitable as we pass though life. Our loss of loved ones, disappointments and loneliness have left us empty and spent. We all remember with great detail the sad events, which have left us feeling a void and the anticipation of other events, which never come to pass. Indeed much time has been allocated to crying.

It appears to me, the laughter escapes us. We should try to remember the things that have brought a smile to our face or a giggle, which we sometimes hold back. We expect others to make us laugh, and sometimes it happens, they do. To laugh at our own shortcomings is truly a unique way of dealing with something that might be uncomfortable to address.

When I was a young mother, it seemed of pair of hands and two eyes were not enough to deal with energetic, mischievous and exuberant children. I remember a cold, windy day, when I slipped out in the common alley in the back of our apartment to put some garments on the clothesline, with nothing but my nightgown on. The children took this opportunity to lock me out. No coaxing, promises or treats or threats of violence would persuade them to let me come in. The laughed and I shouted. I begged they giggled. The more I shouted the more they laughed. Several of my neighbors looked out and finally someone came to my rescue and brought me a blanket to wrap myself in. When I started to realize what a ridiculous sight it was, I began to smile. This was the key the children need to open the door.

I can still hear the stories of adults recanting who was poorer. It became a “can you top this” scenario. My husband, Joe hands down had the best “poor” stories. He related to my family and I a summer scene with several boys and girls getting ready to go for a swim in the river by his home. He was one of eight children and the last of three brothers. There was not enough money to buy bathing suits. When he went swimming with the boys they went in the skin they were born in. Swimming with the girls presented a challenge. Joe would get his sister’s old sweater and would put his legs through the arms, put a rope around his waist and the final touch would be a safety pin closing the neck to cover the most important area. Sure everyone laughed, but they all had made some creative provisions when necessary.

The more we can identify with the scenario, the more appreciation we have, and usually we are amused and can laugh. Humor can tackle subjects that are somewhat uncomfortable to address. Our family shared many occasions where laughter carried us though difficult times

One cold day in December, we watched our small 17-inch television in our living room. Our family sat in front of the set wearing our winter coats and jackets. The television had an intermittent problem with parts getting hot, therefore it was necessary to keep a floor fan on directly in front of the set to keep it cool. It also kept us cool, hence the outer garments were worn.

We looked around and started to laugh when the television was fixed because we felt something was missing. The fan, coats and sweaters were missing.

As we look back and realize how laughter helps us to get through some bad times. We can poke fun at ourselves and not take life so seriously, there is some relief. I guess as we age and reflect we realize our lives are full of good and bad events. We need only to open our ears, our eyes and our hearts and let humor come in so the laughter can come out.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.