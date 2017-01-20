Making the Most of Home: Shopping fun on Groupon

Recently, I discovered something that consumers need to be aware of. First of all, the fine print should be read carefully when it comes to buying a getaway from Groupon. Many times, the cleaning fee, taxes and processing fee are not included. This can add up to be a pretty hefty charge on top of the Groupon amount. Of course this is to be, but it’s important to remember when making that purchase.

Be sure when making a purchase to know the company you are buying the Groupon for and their creditability, as well as the policy on how they apply the Groupon. An experience not too long ago alerted me to the fact that just because you purchase a specific dollar amount on Groupon, the company may not apply that full amount but rather deduct a percentage. This is not the way most Groupons work. Having purchased many, I have never come across this until now.

In general, if you purchase a Groupon in a specific amount, for example a $20 Groupon, the full $20 would then be deducted from the total of goods or services purchased. In other words, let’s say you bought a Groupon for $40 to a restaurant. Upon paying your bill the waitress would usually deduct $40 from the bill, and the remaining balance would be paid by you if your bill exceeds $40. Then the company would be responsible for paying their own fees to Groupon.

In the particular instance I experienced, the company did not use the full value of the Groupon I purchased, stating they deduct the fee they have to pay Groupon for using the service. This is not general practice, and therefore you need to be sure to gather all details regarding a company’s policy before making the purchase.

In my case, there was $57 I paid for that did not get applied when I set up my booking for my getaway. Upon trying to straighten this out with Groupon, let’s just say after 10 emails, we were no closer to figuring this out then when we started and Groupon was just as confused to the matter.

Even though as a whole Groupon is generally simple to maneuver through as a consumer on your way to great savings, when a challenge arises, it can be quite difficult to work out. It might be best if one person was assigned to the problem instead of switching between several employees. By doing this, much confusion could be eliminated, and a solution might have come from these types of situations.

In no way am I discouraging the use of Groupon. However, I will consider the deal a little more closely, especially if it is for a significant amount.

Always do your homework, and remember if you are in business, treat others’ money as if it was your own. Sometimes, when the effort outweighs the savings, many will get discouraged and decide to pay full price to avoid hours of confusion with no solution in sight.

