John Mcmillin: Partnership with FamilyWize delivers prescription savings

That’s why we, like many other local United Ways, initially formed a partnership with FamilyWize. Its free prescription savings card can reduce the costs of prescriptions for anyone who uses it at participating pharmacies – more than 60,000 nationwide. It’s an extremely valuable resource that everyone, regardless of his or her financial situation, should use.

United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland service area residents have saved over $807,000 in 2016 alone on their prescription medications, thanks to a partnership with FamilyWize. The organization is focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities. Through this partnership, our local United Way has helped promote the free, easy to use FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card, which has helped more than 8.4 million Americans save more than $873 million on their prescriptions.

It seems hard to believe, but in 2014, 35 percent of adults had difficulty paying their medical bills. Beyond this, 35 million people didn’t fill a needed prescription in 2014 because of cost. Employment does not equal insurance. In fact 85 percent of uninsured Americans live in a family with at least one full- or part-time worker.

So, how is this program possible? FamilyWize cards immediately lower the cost of medicine by an average of 42 percent and potentially more for people without insurance or who take medications not covered by their plan. Just by presenting the FamilyWize card at their local pharmacy, customers save on the cost of their prescription medicine, no strings attached.

“We’re excited to see the people of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland realize the benefits of our savings card,” said Susan Gilmore, Executive Director of Community Engagement at FamilyWize. “We hope that they continue to use the card and share it with others, as it can provide a significant savings.”

The FamilyWize prescription savings card can be used by anyone, including people with Medicaid or Medicare, and not just people without insurance. The use of the FamilyWize Prescription Savings Card is unlimited, does not require any personal information from the user and has no eligibility criteria.

To take advantage of the savings that FamilyWize offers, consumers can print a card from FamilyWize.org, can call 866-810-3784 and request a card to be sent to them, or the card can be downloaded from the free FamilyWize app.

FamilyWize is a community service partnership focused on improving the health and well being of individuals, families and communities. Through our partnerships with United Way and more than 100,000 community organizations, government agencies, pharmacies, health systems and businesses, we are making prescription medications more affordable and more accessible.

United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland helps support more than 40 local programs and in-house based initiatives that help people of all income levels live a better life.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.