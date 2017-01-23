Notes from the Southwest Corner: Eskew’s fabric of Lebanon

Thinking it was a message all sports fans should consider, I still felt guilty when I wrote about the NFL Chargers last week.

Then came the rain. All of California was swamped with rain and snowstorms. This is, of course, good for the drought now pretty much gone, but Californians, especially those in the Southwest corner, don’t deal with precipitation well.

Friday morning with the strongest storm of three rolling in off of the Pacific, I decided to drive to the North Island golf course. I wasn’t expecting to play, but I wanted to see how many of the eight players would show up. And the clubhouse has a good breakfast sandwich. No other golfers showed. I mean no other golfers, period, not just my group, except me.

I arrived around 6:15 a.m., after getting up slightly after 4. Waiting for what turned out to be no one, I spent about half an hour with the starter, cart man and marshal swapping golf stories in the pro shop. Then I drove home and took a nap.

Boy, that sandwich was good.

The drive both ways validated my contention folks out here do not drive in rain. En route just after 5:30 a.m., drivers were breaking laws to get around traffic jams created by drivers having wrecks breaking laws to get around traffic jams. Instead of respecting rain and what it does to driving conditions, a whole bunch of the early morning commuters were driving worse than they do in normal conditions, i.e. no rain. My 20-minute drive turned into almost 45 minutes of absurdity. On the way home against the traffic flow, I marveled at the mile upon mile of creeping headlights on a four-way interstate.

The Southwest corner can get crazy in rain.

Yet, I did not want this column to focus on the Southwest corner. Last week, I received an email allowing me to revisit Lebanon of the past. My Lebanon.

Tom Clemmons’ email caught me up on Eskew’s.

There are not likely many folks in Lebanon who remember Eskew’s. The grocery was part of the fabric of Lebanon when I was there.

Tom added to my thoughts about good people from our past, Bessie Lee and Bill Frame played bridge with his grandparents, Bud and Tula Bell Phelan. He recalled Bessie Lee’s holiday rum cake, which could give you a buzz. Bessie Lee gave us a couple of those around Christmas. I remember the buzz.

On Thursday, Tom and Trey Semmes with Semmes Media will videotape a roundtable discussion about Eskew’s grocery with Bobbie Joe Reich, Thomas Partlow, Tom’s father, Hubert Clemmons Jr., and Haywood Barry providing memories.

As I read Tom’s email, I wondered how many people remembered this iconic contributor to Lebanon’s past.

Eskew’s Market was established on the square in 1905. The name evolved from “L.A. Eskew Staple and Fancy Groceries” to “Eskew’s Groceries and Fresh Meats.” Herbert Clemmons Sr., Tom’s grandfather bought out the Eskew’s – Tom’s grandmother had married one of the Eskews – in 1936 and moved to the corner of West Main Street and South Hatton Street in 1942.

At one time, the enterprise included Lebanon Wholesale Co. with bakeries in Springfield and Lebanon, a slaughterhouse and a farm. There were two Eskew’s in Lebanon – “Big” Eskew’s and “Little” Eskew’s at South Tarver Street and West Main Street, one in Donelson, Watertown, Carthage and Hartsville.

My mother would occasionally shop at Big Eskew’s. I seem to recall we used that delivery service when we couldn’t get to a store. Most of all, I remember Little Eskew’s where I would stop as frequently as possible walking home from McClain School to buy baseball card bubble gum, candy bars, candy cigarettes and tiny flavored-sugar drinks in paraffin miniatures resembling coke bottles from Mr. Jackson, the manager and a neighbor on Castle Heights Avenue.

Eskew’s is part of the fabric of Lebanon life.

The role of Harry Hunter caught my eye. Harry provided home delivery service, working alongside Hubert and Hubert’s sister, Anna Belle Clemmons, the bookkeeper. Harry drove a 1948 panel truck, making 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. deliveries until 1975 when Eskew’s closed.

How ironic, I thought. The last business to provide grocery home delivery went out of business in Lebanon 40 years ago. Now, home delivery has become an exploding enterprise in the internet world.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.