Life in the Golden Years: Then and now

Today, as I live in a different world without the stress of child rearing, I have come so prophetic. It is with complete perfect hindsight that I feel comfortable to listen to the vignettes that come to me ears from my children and grandchildren. How wise we become when we can step back and take ourselves out of the picture. How often it is remarked that we are not the same mothers today who raised our sons and daughters, as we became grandmothers to our adorable perfect grandchildren. How did we get so patient? How did we become so understanding?

It is simple. In my opinion, grandchildren are the joys and pleasure we are awarded for all the years of tension and grief we lived through with our own children. We only see the best in them. And, they go home to their own parents, we kiss them goodbye lovingly.

We are not in their daily lives. We do not have to feel responsible for their actions. We can shower them with praise, not fearing to spoil them.

Grandparents have a special dispensation to spoil their grandchildren. Can you remember your mother saying, “I hope when you have children, they will do to you, what you have done to me.” Did we know then how powerful they were to levy this curse?

I am reminded oft times, this is the “mother’s curse.” Today, my children are grown and are the parents of my wonderful, perfect grandchildren. I smile often as I hear my words, said so long ago, repeated almost in the same tone of voice. No. You may not do this or that. The question that followed was always...why? The retort was always, “because I said so.” It was a constant battle of wits and tenacity that kept the momentum going.

The battle would rage on with lamenting and the declaration of the loss of rights in this democracy we lived in. As parents our standard answer was, “as long as you live under our roof, you live by our rules. It may be democracy out there, but her in our home it is benevolent dictatorship.” And so it was. We did the best we could for our children. This sufficed for the children for the major portion of their lives.

Today, some parents have abrogated their responsibility, and the children do not seem to have any restrictions placed on them. It is much harder today to keep to the rules that we lived by so many years ago.

Maybe it was much more simple then. We honored our mothers and fathers. There was respect for our elders, for their native wit and wisdom. There was so much less influence on the young from outside sources. Today, the youth are bombarded with mixed signals making the choices that much harder.

As I reflect on my own life, respect and honor was given to my parents. My mother was alive for such a short time of my life. I treasure the moments I do remember. My father also left me with thoughts to ponder. His famous remark was, “It is not enough to be a father or a mother to get respect. A father and a mother must earn respect.” They did earn it by the example and values they set down and lived by and we would follow. Our parents did the best that they were equipped to do to raise each of us to become decent human beings. I hope I have had the same effect on my offspring. The unique union of parents to raise children is the greatest responsibility for the most important job they will ever have.

In my time, there are two phrases that have permeated my thoughts through the years. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the nation.” Also, the “greatest gift a man can give his children is to love their mother.”

I pray that all parents are blessed with patience, love and understanding of their children. In turn, children, honor your fathers and your mothers.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.